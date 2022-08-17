Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $21,823.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00056689 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000191 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.