Rise Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $166,420.27 and $16.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00039196 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,702,623 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

