Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Raymond James

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s current price.
RITM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.
Rithm Capital Price Performance
NYSE RITM opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.
Rithm Capital Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.
Further Reading
