Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Raymond James

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s current price.

RITM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE RITM opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

