ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $34.03. Approximately 4,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 150,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 80,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Further Reading

