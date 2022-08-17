Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 15.25.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 4.47 and its 200-day moving average is 6.58. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 3.53 and a one year high of 21.34.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 117.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of 40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 39.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

