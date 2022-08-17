Rocket Pool Price Tops $27.17 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.17 or 0.00115992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $279.25 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,374.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004300 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128857 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034716 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066698 BTC.
Rocket Pool Coin Profile
Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.
Rocket Pool Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.