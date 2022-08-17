Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 974.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

RMTI opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rockwell Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Rockwell Medical worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

