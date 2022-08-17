Rocky Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. 22,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $217.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Brands

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,201.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Articles

