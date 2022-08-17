Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,110,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.40% of Rogers Communications worth $686,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. 8,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,077. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 61.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

