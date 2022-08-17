Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 183.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,067 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Roku worth $98,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 392.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.19. 104,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,031,931. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $374.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

