Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.67. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -233.67 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $374.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

