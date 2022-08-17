Rope Trading 31.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days ($ROPE)

Rope ($ROPE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $4.71 or 0.00019617 BTC on popular exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $131,980.84 and $153.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rope has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037239 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

