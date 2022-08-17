Ross Stores, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Shares of ROST opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $126.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.