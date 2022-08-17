Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Trading Up 0.1%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 72,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 97,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.