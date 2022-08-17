Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,387. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

