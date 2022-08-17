RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,196 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

