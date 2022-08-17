RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 10,706 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,115,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,949 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 37,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,522. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

