RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 11,700 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Desktop Metal worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

DM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 145,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,331. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

