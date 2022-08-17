RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,321 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. 618,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,362,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.