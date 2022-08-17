RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 33,045 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.38. 227,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

