RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.99 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction accounts for 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.67% of Granite Construction worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Granite Construction by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,074. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.33. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

