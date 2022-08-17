RPG Investment Advisory LLC Invests $9.41 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,406,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.97. 23,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,593. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

