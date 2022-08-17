RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 709 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.58. The stock had a trading volume of 35,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,238,195 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,631. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

