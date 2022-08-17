RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 840 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $142.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,966. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

