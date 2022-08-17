RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.55.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.49. 68,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,859. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a PE ratio of 182.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

