RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 55,217 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,217 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.12. 155,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,723,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $310.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

