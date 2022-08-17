Ryder System, Inc. (R) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 21.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

