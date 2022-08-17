Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.16. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 190,380 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Sabina Gold & Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$630.70 million and a PE ratio of -35.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.29.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

