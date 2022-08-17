Safe Haven Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $268,345.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.77 or 0.00849115 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,563.77 or 0.99655798 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

