SafeMoon Inu (SMI) One Day Volume Tops $199,054.00

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $199,054.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037403 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
