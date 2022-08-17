SafeMoon Inu (SMI) One Day Volume Tops $199,054.00

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $199,054.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037403 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.