Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells $35,756.88 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $35,756.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,789. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.
Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 74.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.
