SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 223,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,749,385 shares.The stock last traded at $65.15 and had previously closed at $65.08.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

SailPoint Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $134.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

