San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 234 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 38.0% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $495.45. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,789. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.84. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

