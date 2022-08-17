San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock traded down $11.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,344.31. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,221.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,305.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.32, for a total value of $15,541,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,277,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,852 shares of company stock valued at $58,317,471 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

