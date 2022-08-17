San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 805 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 10.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock remained flat at $79.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $79.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

