San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Shares of NOW traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.86. 6,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,873. The company has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 545.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,258 shares of company stock worth $15,622,745. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

