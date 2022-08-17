San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Exelon by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 119,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.4% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 84,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 831,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,608,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon Trading Down 0.7 %

Exelon stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,522. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

