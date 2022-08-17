San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,119,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

