San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,297 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $201.81. 6,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

