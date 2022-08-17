San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.58, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

