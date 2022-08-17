SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SD opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 483.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 514,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 72.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 477,300 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 234.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 264,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.