SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 3,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 945,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 477,300 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 264,484 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

