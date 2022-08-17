SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 3,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 945,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
SandRidge Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.44.
Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.