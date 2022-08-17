SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SDGet Rating) dropped 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 3,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 945,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 477,300 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 264,484 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

