Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Acquires C$67,002.00 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Frank Guido acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,031.34.

Saputo Stock Up 0.9 %

SAP stock opened at C$34.43 on Wednesday. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$35.85. The firm has a market cap of C$14.38 billion and a PE ratio of 40.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.67.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

