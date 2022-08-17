Sarcophagus Trading Up 6.6% This Week (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $666.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037323 BTC.
Sarcophagus Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Buying and Selling Sarcophagus
