SaTT (SATT) Market Cap Reaches $3.01 Million

SaTT (SATT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $86,132.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SaTT has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,002.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00068666 BTC.

About SaTT

SaTT is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SaTT

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

