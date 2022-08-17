SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ISTB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,932. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

