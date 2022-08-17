SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $587,000 in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.49 and a 12-month high of $56.06.

