SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,908 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

