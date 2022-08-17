SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,361 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 293,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.18. 120,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,994. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

