SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NNN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 21,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

